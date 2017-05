BOSTON (WHDH) - We are just two weeks removed from the Boston Marathon but organizers are already looking ahead to next year’s race.

The Boston Athletic Association says registration for the 2018 marathon will open on September 11th.

Rolling registration is once again being used, meaning the fastest qualifiers will have the first chance to get a bib number.

