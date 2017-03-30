Regulators approve sale of New England’s last thoroughbred horse track

BOSTON (AP) – Massachusetts gambling regulators have approved the proposed sale of New England’s last remaining thoroughbred horse racing track.

Sterling Suffolk Racecourse, the owners of Suffolk Downs, reached an agreement to sell the historic Boston track to the HYM Investment Group, a local real estate development company.

The deal is expected to close next month. A sale price on the 161-acre property hasn’t been disclosed.

The state Gaming Commission said Thursday that the new owners aren’t interested in continuing live races.

The current owners plan to offer limited racing and simulcast betting at least through 2018.

Suffolk Downs stopped regular races after Connecticut-based Mohegan Sun lost its bid to build a casino there in 2014.

The gaming commission instead picked Wynn Resorts’ plan for a casino in Everett that’s opening in 2019.

(Copyright (c) 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)