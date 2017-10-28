Rehabilitated pig rescued from animal cruelty situation adopted by West Bridgewater family

DEDHAM, Mass. (WHDH) — A pot-bellied pig rescued and rehabilitated by the Animal Rescue League of Boston is heading to her forever home.

Maybelle the pig was rescued from a Billerica home back in May. Staff at the Animal Rescue League of Boston said Maybelle had been kept inside for more than a year and was fed dog food. When she was rescued, she weighed almost 200 pounds and was unable to stand up, with a layer of fat covering her eyes. Her previous owner has since been charged with animal cruelty.

Maybelle was put on a strict diet and has since lost 25 pounds. She is also mobile again and getting exercise.

Gail Pepe and her husband have adopted Maybelle and she will live at their West Bridgewater home. Pepe said they were touched after learning what happened to Maybelle and decided they wanted to help her.

“We’ve had a pig before for 20 years and we know what we’re getting into,” said Pepe. “And we wanted to help her since she was abused and what-not.”

Pepe said they will continue to follow Maybelle’s rehabilitation plan but for now, have no weight loss goal in mind for her. She will have her own enclosure with a yard at their home to help encourage her to become more mobile.

“As long as she can walk and be more comfortable, then that’s the goal,” said Pepe.

