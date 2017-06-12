REHOBOTH, MA (WHDH) - Rehobeth Police and Fire arrived at a gas station on Anawan Street to see the entire place covered in a white, dry chemical.

Officials say the powder came from the fire extinguishers.

Four people were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries after coming in contact with the powder.

The gas station will remain closed until officials clean the area.

