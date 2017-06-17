Rehobeth mom calls police as her son destroys her property

REHOBOTH, MA (WHDH) - Rehobeth Police responded to a call at 319 Winthrop Street around 11:42 p.m. Friday night.

Police say the mother of 20-year-old Brandon Pimental called police because her son was out of control.

Pimental was allegedly destroying his mother’s property.

Police say Pimental would not cooperate and that he is now being charged with disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, and assaulting a police officer.

He is now being held on $540 cash bail at the New Bedford House of Correction.

