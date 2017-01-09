Rehoboth woman sentenced to prison for firing shotgun at spouse, friend

REHOBOTH, MA (WHDH) - A Rehoboth woman is facing up to five years in prison for firing a shotgun at her estranged spouse and her spouse’s friend last April.

Deborah Armstrong, 54, pleaded guilty Friday in Fall River Superior Court to two counts of armed assault with intent to murder and two counts of assault with a dangerous weapon.

Armstrong fired the shotgun at her spouse and her friend while they attempted to backup and remove belongings from a home in Rehoboth.

The shot missed the victims and struck the window of a nearby vehicle. The victims then ran from the property when Armstrong started to reload the shotgun.

Armstrong was arrested without incident. She was sentenced to four to five years in prison.

