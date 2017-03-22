Religious TV station accidentally airs porn

DAKAR, Senegal (AP) — An Islamic television station in Senegal says it has filed a formal complaint against unknown saboteur “X” for taking over the network and airing pornography instead of its regularly scheduled religious programming.

Viewers tuning into Touba TV on Monday afternoon got a shock when hardcore pornography was aired from 1:10 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Touba TV on Wednesday called the broadcasting blunder a “criminal act” and said the formal complaint will make it possible to identify the “authors who have an unknown agenda.”

The broadcaster said its viewers were offended, and it condemned the attempt to sabotage the values it advocates.

The privately run station usually broadcasts religious programs advocating Islamic values and teachings, including sermons and prayers.

