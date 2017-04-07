Remains of woman discovered in Dedham woods, authorities say

DEDHAM (WHDH) - Authorities in Dedham are asking for the public’s help in identifying the skeletal remains of a woman found in a wooded area this week.

The woman’s remains were discovered in the woods adjacent to a parking lot at 376 High Street.

A resident walking in the area found multiple bones Tuesday just before 6 p.m., Norfolk District Attorney Michael Morrissey announced Friday.

Investigators determined that the remains were those of an African American woman. They say a Marist College sweatshirt, a ring and bracelet were also discovered with the remains.

It’s believed that the woman, who was said to be in her early 20s, had been dead for “at least several months.”

The medical examiner, along with a Massachusetts State Police forensics team, are investigating the woman’s cause of death.

Anyone who believes they might have information about the woman’s identity is asked to contact police.

The photos below show the items that were discovered at the scene by investigators:

