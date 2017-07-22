Remembering Ari Schultz, the Sox superfan and local inspiration

SUDBURY, MA (WHDH) - Ari Schultz was a little boy with a lot of love for the Red Sox.

The 5-year-old superfan from Sudbury set the internet on fire with a video — the moment that was captured after he found out he’d be going home from the hospital after undergoing a long stint of treatment following a heart transplant.

The video caught the attention of Red Sox Nation. Players such as Xander Bogaerts and Christian Vazquez paid Schultz a visit, and 7News also stopped by the boy’s home.

Schultz quickly filled us in on his plans to give Andrew Benintendi a run for his money — and his job.

But this week, Schultz ended up in the ICU after a seizure, and Friday, the little boy with a whole lot of fight died peacefully…while listening to the Red Sox.

Just as Ari ignited the internet with his enthusiastic video, word of his passing quickly spread on social media.

The Red Sox posted a picture soon after the dreaded news with a message.

“Some fans make an instant impact on our team. Ari Schultz, with his optimism and unbridled excitement, is at the top. We’ll miss you, Ari.”

Ari Schultz, in his short life, stole a few bases and without a doubt, lots of hearts.

