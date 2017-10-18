Renowned surgeon ‘very optimistic’ Gordon Hayward will make full recovery

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Celtics star Gordon Hayward was slated to undergo surgery Wednesday after suffering a serious leg injury Tuesday night in his club’s opening night loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers. The newcomer was carted of the court in the game’s opening minutes, evaluated and flown back to Boston for immediate treatment.

After seeing the reactions from other players on the court, it was undoubtedly clear that Hayward had suffered a major injury.

With a little over six minutes left in the first quarter, 6-foot-8 forward went up for a dunk and made a gruesome, gut-wrenching landing.

“Rather than landing flat, which he has done a million times in his career, he probably landed with the ankle in a supinated position with a twist,” renowned orthopedic surgeon Dr. Thomas Gill said.

The quick on-court response from medical professionals helped to reduce Hayward’s pain and opened up the blood vessels and nerves, which is critical for future recovery.

“The tibia and the fibula, the two bones near the ankle are the ones that break and allow the foot to have that gruesome looking 90-degree turn in it,” Gill said.

After surgery, the big question remains how long until Hayward returns. It could be from 12 weeks up to six months, and a big factor depends on whether the joint itself was injured or not.

“Gordon’s looked like hopefully it was a fracture outside the joint itself. When that happens, the bone breaks, but the ligaments are OK. Bones heal a lot faster than ligaments,” Gill said.

With a tough road ahead for Hayward, the all-star is in good hands. NBA players and fans from across the world immediately wished him well following the heartbreaking injury.

“I’m very optimistic based on initial reports of fracture, and assuming surgery goes as planned, that there’s no reason he should not be able to get back to his old self,” Gill said.

The Celtics have not made an official announcement regarding the exact nature of Hayward’s injury or a time table for his return.

