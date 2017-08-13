Reopening of Comm Ave Bridge delayed

BOSTON (WHDH) - MassDot announced on Sunday that crews are experiencing delays in the Comm Ave Bridge project.

Officials say scheduled weekend work will continue through the middle of the week because recent weather conditions have caused setbacks.

The Comm Ave Bridge and BU Bridge will be closed to private vehicles. Buses will be used to replace the Green Line B trolleys.

Officials say travel along the mass pike will not be impacted.

The bridge was expected to reopen by Aug. 14.

