Rep. Capuano on Syria air strike: ‘Congress must be involved’

CAMBRIDGE (WHDH) - President Donald Trump cast the United States assault on a Syrian air base as vital to deter future use of poison gas and called on other nations to join in seeking “to end the slaughter and bloodshed in Syria.”

The strikes —59 missiles launched from the USS Ross and USS Porter — hit the government-controlled Shayrat air base in central Syria.

Amid measured support for the attack, some vocal Republicans and Democrats are reprimanding the White House for launching the strike without first getting congressional approval.

Democratic Representative Michael Capuano sat down with 7’s Sharman Sacchetti to share his take on Trump’s action.

“I feel strong that the president should have come to congress to inform us,” Capuano said.

The congressman said it’s “critical” that Trump consults with Congress regarding any further action.

“He may have done the right thing by taking retaliation. He did not do the right thing by violating the Constitution,” Capuano said.

Capuano said he is not going to dwell on Trump’s actions, but that he expects him to come to Congress in the future.

“Congress must be involved,” Capuano said.

No action was needed Thursday because Syria did pose an imminent threat, Capuano explained.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)