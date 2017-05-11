Rep. Capuano questions Trump administration’s credibility

BOSTON (WHDH) - Democratic Rep. Michael Capuano is questioning the integrity of President Donald Trump’s administration after the president made conflicting statements in his latest interview.

Trump told NBC’s Lester Holt that former FBI Director James Comey left the agency with a morale problem. The statement was contradicted by acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe, who called the claim “not accurate.”

Capuano spoke with 7’s Sharman Sacchetti and told her Trump’s interview was a “charade.” He also responded to Trump’s accusation that Democrats are playing partisan games, since Capuano had called for Comey to resign.

“Look, Comey inserted himself into a partisan election and many people believe he made a significant difference in the outcome of that election,” said Capuano. “And I was one of them that thought he should step aside and I still thought so. The problem is the timing. After he announced the Russia investigation, a week after he asked for additional money to expand that investigation, he gets canned.”

Capuano said there should be an independent investigation into whether or not Russia colluded with the Trump campaign during the 2016 presidential election.

