Rep. Kennedy to attend inauguration despite not supporting Trump

BOSTON (WHDH) - Dozens of Democrats are boycotting President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration Friday but one Massachusetts congressman said he will be there.

Rep. Joe Kennedy III said while he is not a supporter of Trump, he is encouraging Democrats to come together and celebrate the peaceful transfer of power.

“I respect the process and there are a number of countries around the world that continue to fight to be able to celebrate the peaceful transfer of power, so I’ll be there in celebration of those institutions in the democratic process,” said Kennedy at a Democrat grassroots meeting in Newton.

Kennedy said he hopes his fellow Democrats can unite with the Republicans and work to fix their divided country. He said he found some common ground with Trump’s campaign regarding issues concerning the middle class and working class and he hopes they can work on that.

“If the president-elect decides, in fact, that’s the way he wants to govern, then I’m more than willing to find ways to work with him,” said Kennedy.

Two of Kennedy’s fellow members of Congress from Massachusetts already said they will be boycotting Trump’s inauguration. Rep. Katherine Clark and Rep. Michael Capuano both said they will not be attending.

