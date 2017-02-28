Rep. Seth Moulton calls Trump’s speech ‘hollow’

WASHINGTON (WHDH) — Democratic Massachusetts Rep. Seth Moulton spoke with 7News after President Donald Trump’s address to Congress and called the speech “hollow.”

Moulton said the speech was “shortsighted,” saying the rhetoric was nice but he heard no real plans about what Trump plans to accomplish.

“I think we just want a president we can believe in. And I don’t think a lot of what he said tonight is believable at all,” said Moulton.

7News also spoke with Rep. Joe Kennedy III for his reaction to Trump’s address:

Moulton called out Trump for talking about buying and hiring America, saying the president does not do that himself. He also said defense is not just about military spending and that money to build a wall is “wasted money.” He said cuts to diplomacy will cost more lives of American troops in combat.

