Report: 49ers tried to trade for Tom Brady before acquiring Jimmy Garoppolo

(WHDH) — San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch reportedly asked Bill Belichick if he would trade Tom Brady after his initial request to acquire Jimmy Garoppolo was turned down during the offseason.

FOXSports’ Jay Glazer says Lynch asked about trading for Brady after Belichick told him that Garoppolo was “off limits.” Belichick apparently laughed off the request, questioning whether Lynch had really asked him such a thing.

John Lynch is a legend for trying to trade for Tom Brady 😂 (via @JayGlazer) https://t.co/sggaVkeLOx — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) November 5, 2017

It seems as if the two teams kept in contact during the season. Last week, the Patriots traded the 26-year-old quarterback to the 49ers in exchange for a second-round draft pick in the 2018 NFL draft.

Reports say Garoppolo is expected to sign a long-term deal with San Francisco. New England signed Brian Hoyer to backup Brady.

