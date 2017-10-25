(WHDH) — Getting a college education typically comes with a hefty price and this price continues to rise.

The College Board’s annual report says public and private college education costs rose faster than inflation again.

The average annual cost rose by $300 for in-state students at public four-year colleges, according to the report. The cost of private colleges rose by $800.

