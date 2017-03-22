Report: Day care worker kicked bouncy seats, swore at babies

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A state inspection report of a New Hampshire day care center has staff describing a co-worker as kicking bouncy seats with infants in them, swearing at the children, and forcibly feeding them.

The report by the state Child Care Licensing Unit on the Alpha Bits Learning Center in Manchester was released late Tuesday. It didn’t name the employee. Hours earlier, police said they arrested 32-year-old Chelsea Blais, a former worker at Alpha Bits, accusing her of assaulting three infants.

Blais was charged with four counts of simple assault, a misdemeanor. Her bail was set at $5,000 and her arraignment was scheduled for Wednesday. It wasn’t known if she had an attorney.

The report says the workers’ statements were made during the licensing unit’s visits on Feb. 28 and March 2. It described incidents going back to January.

