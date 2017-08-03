Report: ‘Dukes of Hazzard’ star arrested in Waltham on indecent assault, drug charges

WALTHAM, MA (WHDH) - “Dukes of Hazzard” star Tom Wopat was reportedly arrested Wednesday in Waltham for indecent assault and cocaine possession.

TMZ reports that Wopat, 65, was in Waltham for a play that he is starring in. Wopat allegedly assaulted a woman involved in the production of “42nd Street.”

The media outlet also reports that police found a bag of cocaine in Wopat’s Ford Bronco when he was pulled over around 11 p.m.

Wopat will reportedly be arraigned Thursday on a felony charge of indecent assault and a misdemeanor drug possession charge.

