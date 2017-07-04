Report: Gordon Hayward to sign with Boston Celtics

Utah Jazz forward Gordon Hayward (20) drives as Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) defends in the first half during Game 4 of the NBA basketball second-round playoff series, Monday, May 8, 2017, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

BOSTON (WHDH) — Highly sought-after free agent and former Utah Jazz star Gordon Hayward will reportedly sign with the Boston Celtics.

Hayward has opted to join the Celtics after also meeting with the Utah Jazz and Miami Heat, according to ESPN’s Chris Haynes. The terms of Hayward’s apparent deal have not been released.

Hayward, a seven-year veteran, was targeted by Boston in free agency and was rumored to be interested in joining the club for some time.

The 27-year-old made the NBA all-Star team last season, averaging a career-high 21.9 points per game.

The 6-foot-8 swingman played for Boston head coach Brad Stevens while at the University of Butler.

In the wake of ESPN’s report, Hayward’s agent Mark Bartelstein says no decision has been made and that they are “still working through it.”

Breaking: Gordon Hayward plans to sign with the Celtics. (via @ChrisBHaynes) pic.twitter.com/Y5KQNBz6x9 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) July 4, 2017