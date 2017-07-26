(WHDH) – Ben & Jerry’s is under fire. The Organic Consumers Association reports that 10 out of 11 samples of the Vermont-based ice cream had traces of glyphosate—a key ingredient in herbicide.

The OCA called for organic and natural food stores to dump the brand unless the company goes organic.

Among the flavors the glyphosate was reportedly found in: Cherry Garcia, Half-Baked, Phish Food and Peanut Butter Cookie.

