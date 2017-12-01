BOSTON (AP/WHDH) – The husband of Massachusetts Senate President Stan Rosenberg (D-Amherst) is being accused of sexual misconduct in a bombshell story released by the Boston Globe early Thursday afternoon.

According to the Globe, four men accused Rosenberg’s husband, Bryon Hefner, of sexual misconduct. The man claim Hefner groped them and made unwanted sexual advances, with one saying Hefner kissed him against his will. Some of the men said they were at the State House for business.

Hefner first made headlines after he was critical of the outgoing Senate president on Twitter and later bragged he would be able to use his influence as the Senate president’s partner.

Rosenberg released a statement shortly after the story broke, saying, “This is the first I have heard about these claims. Even though, based on what little I have been told, these allegations do not involve members or employees of the senate and did not occur in the state house, I take them seriously. To the best of my recollection, I was not approached by anyone with complaints during or after the alleged incidents made in this article or I would have tried to intervene.”

Given a persisting national conversation about sexual assault, and following rumors that such incidents have happened on Beacon Hill, Rosenberg was on record as saying he has a zero-tolerance policy.

Gov. Charlie Baker (R-Mass.) called the allegations “disturbing” and “distressing.”

“I think it’s really important for the Senate, as soon as possible, to conduct a thorough investigation of these allegations,” said Baker.

Rosenberg released a statement Thursday night, saying he supports Baker’s call for an investigation:

“I support the call for an independent investigation of the serious allegations in today’s Globe story regarding the activities of my husband and their effects on Senate business. Further, I am recusing myself from any matters relating to this investigation and these allegations, and authorizing Majority Leader Harriette Chandler to serve as the majority party lead for this investigation, in consultation with Minority Leader Bruce Tarr and Senate Counsel. I leave it to them to structure an appropriate process to conduct this investigation as soon as possible.”

Baker said it should be up to the Senate to decide if Rosenberg should step down as president.

