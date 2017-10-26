BOSTON (WHDH) - Massachusetts is considering having daylight savings all year round.

A new report said the state is thinking of shifting from the Eastern Time Zone to the Atlantic Time Zone.

The report said shifting times zones could help save energy and decrease seasonal depression, but it also acknowledges the change would cause confusion with neighboring states.

