A new list is showing the safest states in the nation and New England is well represented.

Vermont took the number one spot followed by Maine, Massachusetts, Minnesota and then New Hampshire.

‘WalletHub’ released the report based on several factors including personal and residential safety and also financial safety and emergency preparedness.

