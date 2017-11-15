Report: NFL commissioner requests nearly $50 million salary, lifetime private jet usage

(WHDH) – The National Football League’s commissioner is currently in contract negotiations and has reportedly requested his salary be increased to nearly $50 million per year, along with lifetime jet usage.

According to ESPN, Roger Goodell proposed a contract to the NFL and asked for his salary to raise from $30 million to $49.5 million per year. The report added that the NFL commissioner also asked to use a private jet for the rest of his life, as well as lifetime health insurance for his family.

An NFL owner, who did not want to be named, told ESPN, “That number for Roger just seems too much. It’s offensive. It’s unseemly.”

These contract requests come amid a battle with Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, who threatened to sue the NFL if Goodell’s contract is approved without NFL owners also approving of the changes.

