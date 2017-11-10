Report: Olympic Gold Medalist Aly Raisman claims former team doctor sexually abused her

(WHDH) — Olympic gold medalist and Needham native Aly Raisman is claiming that a former national team doctor sexually assaulted her.

Raisman confirmed the abuse in an interview with 60 Minutes, which is to air Sunday night, according to reports.

The 23-year-old had called for sweeping change in the organization back in August after dozens of allegations of sexual abuse by former national team doctor Larry Nassar, a scandal that has left one of the U.S. Olympic movement’s marquee programs scrambling and Raisman shaken.

Raisman had called Nassar “a monster” and blamed USA Gymnastics for failing to stop him and spending too much of the fallout attempting to “sweep it under the rug.”

Raisman served as a captain for both the “Final Five” and the “Fierce Five” that won gold in London in 2012.

Two-time Olympic medalist McKayla Maroney also claimed in October that she was molested for years by a former USA Gymnastics team doctor, abuse she said started in her early teens and continued for the rest of her competitive career.

Nassar spent nearly 30 years as an osteopath with the USA Gymnastics program and is now in prison in Michigan after pleading guilty to possession of child pornography in July. He is awaiting trial on separate criminal sexual conduct charges, in addition to being sued by more than 125 women who claim he sexually assaulted them under the guise of treatment.