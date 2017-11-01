Report: Patriots sign QB Brian Hoyer to multi-year contract

(WHDH) — Less than two days after trading Jimmy Garoppolo, the New England Patriots reportedly signed quarterback Brian Hoyer on Wednesday to a multi-year contract.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter says a source has informed him that the Patriots signed Hoyer to a three-year deal. The financial terms of the deal were not immediately available.

Patriots reached agreement with former 49ers QB Brian Hoyer on a three-year contract, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 1, 2017

Hoyer, 32, was cut be the San Franciso 49ers after the club acquired Garoppolo in exchange for a second-round draft pick.

Hoyer spent three years backing up Tom Brady before he departed New England in 2012.

