(WHDH) — Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski will not play in Thursday night’s game against the Tampa Buccaneers.

NFL reporter Ian Rapaport reports Gronkowski will be sidelined with a thigh injury.

Gronkowski unexpectedly appeared on Wednesday’s injury report. He was expected to be limited in the game.

No additional details were immediately available.

#Patriots TE Rob Gronkowski, who is dealing with a thigh issue, was expected to be limited tonight. Now, he won’t play. Rough news. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 5, 2017

