Report: Russians claim to have compromising personal, financial information on Tump

WASHINGTON (WHDH) - Russian operatives say they are in possession of compromising personal and financial information about President-elect Donald Trump, according to a CNN report.

The news network reported that the information was presented last week to Intel officials, President Obama and Trump.

The allegation came from memos compiled by a former British intelligence operative, whose past work U.S. officials consider credible.

The FBI is investigating the claims.

