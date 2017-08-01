Report says UMass-Amherst has nation’s best campus food

AMHERST, MA (WHDH) - UMass-Amherst is receiving praise for a second consecutive year for its food.

According to the Princeton Review, the school has the best campus food anywhere in the country.

The honor marks the second year in a row that the school has received top honors for its food.

Another New England school — Bowdoin College in Maine — came in second.

Other New England schools to make the list include St. Anselm in New Hampshire, Bates College in Maine, and College of the Atlantic in Maine.

