Report: Second forecasting site predicts harsh winter for New England

(WHDH) — It may be an unseasonably warm October, but yet another forecasting website is predicting New England’s winter may be especially cold and snowy.

AccuWeather recently released a US Winter forecast, breaking down long-range predictions for the country. And though experts (and our own meteorologists) caution that long-range forecasts can be unreliable, AccuWeather’s forecast is the second to predict a harsh winter in the region.

According to AccuWeather, the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic should see “the coldest air of the season” in January and a “chilly winter” overall, with above-average snowfall totals expected by as much as 6 inches in Boston and New York.

One advantage to the forecast is a potentially strong ski season, as well as snow for the interior northeast possible around the holidays.

Looking to avoid the snow? AccuWeather says the Southern Plains, the Southwest, and California should see a more mild and drier season than last year. But avoid the Northern Plains, which could see arctic blasts that could dip below minus-30 Fahrenheit at times.

