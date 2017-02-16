Report shows how much Massachusetts relies on federal funds

BOSTON (AP) — A new report is detailing how much Massachusetts relies on federal dollars.

The liberal-leaning Massachusetts Budget and Policy Center estimates one in every four dollars in the state budget comes from federal funds — nearly $11 billion.

The money helps support more than 30 state agencies and departments.

The largest federal contribution to the state, Medicaid, helps pay for the MassHealth program that helps cover health care costs for low- and moderate-income people.

MassBudget President Noah Berger said the report’s goal is to highlight those programs that could face cutbacks under some of the actions being discussed by the Trump administration and the Republican-controlled Congress.

A repeal of former President Barack Obama’s health care law, for example, could jeopardize as much as $1.82 billion in annual Medicaid funding.

