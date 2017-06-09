Report: Trump lawyer to file complaint against Comey

WASHINGTON (WHDH) - According to CNN, an attorney for President Trump plans to file a complaint against former FBI Director James Comey over memos released by Comey about conversations with Trump.

CNN reports that the complaint is based on testimony given by Comey on Thursday in which the former FBI Director said he asked a friend to pass along to a reporter a memo detailing conversations with the president.

RELATED: President Trump claims “total vindication” after Comey’s testimony

“My judgement was I needed to get that out into the public square, so I asked a friend of mine to share the content of the memo with a reporter,” Comey said in Thursday’s testimony.

This is a developing story; stay with 7News for more information as it becomes available.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)