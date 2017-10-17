Reported sexual assault involving minors at Weymouth H.S. under investigation

WEYMOUTH, Mass. (WHDH) – Weymouth school officials said they are investigating a report sexual assault that happened at Weymouth High School.

The alleged assault happened Monday in a school building and it involved students who are minors.

Weymouth Superintendent Dr. Jennifer Curtis-Whipple and Principal Alan Strauss released a statement on Tuesday that read in part:

“As soon as we became aware of the incident, we immediately involved the Weymouth Police and took appropriate action.”

School officials said guidance counselors will be on hand to talk to any students who may need it.

