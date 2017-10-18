Reportedly haunted coastal castle back on the market

CAPE ELIZABETH, Maine (AP) — An elaborate Maine castle that has a reputation for being haunted is now on the market just in time for Halloween.

The Bangor Daily News reports Beckett’s Castle in coastal Cape Elizabeth is listed for sale at $3.35 million. The castle home boasts a 30-foot-tall tower, secret garden areas and guest house on its nearly 2,000-square foot (186-sq. meter) property.

Former owner Nancy Harvey passed away recently, and her family is selling the estate. The castle itself is named after Sylvester Beckett — an eccentric lawyer and writer who built the home in the 1800s.

The castle is back on the market for the first time in more than 40 years.

(Copyright (c) 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)