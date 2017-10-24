Reportedly suicidal man leads police on five-hour foot pursuit in Webster

A man who police said may have been suicidal was apprehended by authorities early Tuesday morning after a lengthy pursuit.

Authorities say they received a call just after 11 p.m. on Monday from police in Putnam, Connecticut saying that a person had entered their police station saying that a relative was going to kill himself and was in possession of a rifle.

The Southern Worcester County Communications Center then received a second call that a man was on Facebook Live and was threatening to jump in front of a train. A train operator had reported seeing a man in the tracks between Main Street and Hill Street.

Webster Police found the man, who refused to follow orders given by officers on the scene. A foot chase ensued. The man threatened to shoot officers who tried to take him into custody.

A SWAT team was activated and a perimeter was set up after the man ran into a wooded area near Chase Avenue. Residents from two nearby homes were evacuated as a precaution.

After several hours, the man was taken into custody by the SWAT team at around 4:30 a.m. and was taken to Harrington Hospital for a psychological evaluation. No weapon was recovered, and the man said he did not have one.

Police from Dudley, Douglas, and Oxford Police, as well as Massachusetts State Police and the Central Massachusetts Law Enforcement Council, assisted in the arrest.

