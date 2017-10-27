WASHINGTON (WHDH) — A federal grand jury has reportedly approved the first charges in the investigation led by Special Counsel Robert Mueller.

Back in May, Mueller was appointed to lead the investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election. The first charges approved have allegedly been sealed by a federal judge and it is unclear what the charges are or who is being charged. Sources said anyone indicted could be taken into custody as early as Monday.

Mueller’s team had issued subpoenas for documents and testimony related to meetings between Russians and campaign officials at Trump Tower. The team also examined foreign lobbying conducted by former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort and former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn.

In addition to Mueller’s investigation, three committees on Capitol Hill are conducting their own investigations.

A senior official for President Donald Trump declined to comment on the reports.

