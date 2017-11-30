Reports: Husband of Mass. Senate President accused of sexual misconduct

BOSTON (WHDH) - The husband of Massachusetts Senate President Stan Rosenberg is being accused of sexual misconduct in a bombshell story released by the Boston Globe early Thursday afternoon.

According to the Globe, four men have accused Rosenberg’s husband, Bryon Hefner, of misconduct including groping and harassing them.

Hefner first made headlines after he was critical of the outgoing Senate president on Twitter and later bragged he’d be able to use his influence as the Senate president’s partner.

Rosenberg released a statement shortly after the story broke, saying, “This is the first I have heard about these claims. Even though, based on what little I have been told, these allegations do not involve members or employees of the senate and did not occur in the state house, I take them seriously. To the best of my recollection, I was not approached by anyone with complaints during or after the alleged incidents made in this article or I would have tried to intervene.”

Given a persisting national conversation about sexual assault, and following rumors that such incidents have happened on Beacon Hill, Rosenberg was on record as saying he has a zero-tolerance policy.

7News has reached out to Governor Baker for a response but has yet to hear back.

This is a developing story; stay with 7News for more information as it becomes available.

