ESPN Reports: Patriots’ Brady not attending White House visit

WASHINGTON (WHDH) - According to an ESPN report, Tom Brady will not attend the Patriots celebration at the White House today due to a personal family matter.

According to ESPN’s Mike Reiss, Brady said in a statement that he is “unable to attend today’s ceremony, as I am attending to some personal family matters.”

Brady, a close friend of president Donald Trump, led the team to a miraculous comeback victory in Super Bowl LI. Down 28-3 late in the third quarter, Brady helped the team draw even in the closing minutes and eventually win the game on the first possession of overtime.

The news comes just hours after former teammate Aaron Hernandez killed himself in prison, though there is no reason to indicate the two instances are related.

Brady’s full statement, to Mike Reiss, is below:

“I am so happy and excited that our team is being honored at the White House today. Our team has accomplished something very special that we are all proud of and will be for years to come. Thank you to the President for hosting this honorary celebration and for supporting our team for as long as I can remember. In light of some recent developments, I am unable to attend today’s ceremony, as I am attending to some personal family matters. Hopefully, if we accomplish the goal of winning a championship in the future years, we will back on the South Lawn again soon. Have a great day!”

Several other players are reportedly not attending for personal or political reasons.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)