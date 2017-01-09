Reports say Boston College alum shot at U.S. consulate in Mexico

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican authorities are searching for a gunman who opened fire on an official of the U.S. consulate in Guadalajara who reports say was a Boston College alum.

Prosecutors say the official was wounded in the attack on Friday.

The city is the capital of Jalisco state, which is dominated by the hyper-violent Jalisco New Generation cartel.

There is, however, no evidence as yet of any cartel link to the attack. The shooting appeared to be a direct attempt to kill the consular employee.

