Reports: Stolen Tom Brady Super Bowl jersey found

FOXBOROUGH, MA (WHDH) - According to reports, Tom Brady’s stolen jersey from Super Bowl LI has been found.

A report from Fox Sports says the jersey has been located by the FBI and NFL Security, and officials are working on returning the jersey to the Patriots.

Brady’s jersey was taken from the New England Patriots’ locker room at Houston’s NRG Stadium after the team’s 34-28 victory over Atlanta in the Super Bowl.

Buenik said officials are aware the jersey is considered valuable.

“So we are deeming this a pretty important case,” Buenik said at a news conference held the same day the Patriots were celebrating their win with a Boston parade. “We want our top investigators on this case and hopefully we’ll make an arrest and more importantly recover that jersey for Tom Brady.”

While a Houston police officer was stationed outside the locker room, access to the location was controlled by New England Patriots team security, Buenik said.

Brady joked that he expects to see the jersey soon in an online auction.

We’re working on independently verifying the report; stay with 7News for continued updates as they become available.

