Representative Steve Scalise to throw opening pitch at Washington Nationals game

Representative Steve Scalise will be throwing the opening pitch at the Washington Nationals v. Chicago Cubs game tonight at 7:30 p.m. in D.C..

Scalise was shot in the hip back in June when a gunman opened fire on at the Republican Congressional Baseball Team practice.

Scalise suffered significant damage to his bones, organs and blood vessels. He returned to work at the Capitol last month.

