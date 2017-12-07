‘Repulsive’ anti-gay slurs found inside Needham High School

NEEDHAM (WHDH) - For the second time in less than a week, messages of hate were found Thursday scrawled on a wall inside Needham High School.

In an address to students at the school, Principal Aaron Sicotte said the hateful graffiti was discovered in a bathroom and consisted of “offensive and repulsive anti-gay language and an anti-gay slur.”

“It’s upsetting,” parent Carolyn Fanning said. “I think it’s probably one or two kids doing it.”

The incident marks the third at the school in recent weeks. Racist graffiti using the “n-word” was twice found in bathrooms, most recently on Monday.

“The graffiti we’ve discovered recently in these bathrooms is hate speech. We need to call it what it is. And we must continue to work against it. Each of us, every day. It can not and will not be tolerated,” Sicotte said.

“That’s terrible,” grandparent Ernie Glickman said. “I’m glad to hear that the principal has taken action.”

Needham parents say they find the discoveries disturbing and that they’ve discussed it with their children.

“You don’t think it’s going to happen in your community, but it seems to be happening in every community,” parent Andrea Fidurko said.

Sicotte said the slurs are under investigation. Any student with information is urged to come forward.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)