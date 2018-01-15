DEKALB COUNTY, GA (WHDH) — A dramatic rescue played out in Georgia when firefighters stepped in to save a child.

Parents threw their child from a ladder while trying to escape the intense flames at their apartment building.

“Throwing my baby! Catch my baby,” the parent could be heard screaming.

The child was caught after falling nearly three stories.

“I started going up the ladder. My plan was to actually get up on the balcony with them so that I could help them get on the ladder and have somebody else assist them down, but I got about half way up there and here comes a baby down to my arms,” said Capt. Jackie Peckrul of DeKalb Fire and Rescue.

A total of 12 people were rescued from that fire.

One firefighter was reportedly hurt but is doing okay.

