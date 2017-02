A search and rescue mission took place in New Hampshire.

NH Fish and Game officials were notified about a 47-year-old hiker who fell while climbing Franconia Notch Saturday afternoon.

A large block of ice broke free during his climb. Luckily, the man only suffered a leg injury.

Rescue crews located the man. He was taken to a local hospital.

