LIVONIA, NY (WHDH) — A search for two missing snowmobilers has begun in New York.

The men were last seen early Saturday. Rescue crews used drones to help canvas the lake, hoping to find clues.

Search crews found two helmets but there was no sign of the snowmobilers.

“You have some areas of solid ice, some areas of open water and some areas of a mix, said Sheriff Tom Dougherty. It could be solid ice and then open water so where the helmets, the area we’re focused on, there’s a shelf of hard ice to a completely body of open water,” he added.

Search crews plan to deploy a robot that detects underwater objects to see if they can find any signs of the missing men.

