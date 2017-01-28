Rescued eagle released back into the wild

Salt Lake City, Utah (WHDH) — A man from Utah has been rescuing animals for 38 years.

Martin Tyner is the founder of the Southwest Wildlife Foundation.

The Utah man rescues animals from lead poisoning that they contract from shotgun shells left in the wild.

He cared for his most recent rescue, a golden eagle, for the past month.

Now that rehab has wrapped up, Tyner set the eagle free.

Tyner says he has rehabilitated and released plenty of other birds of prey including horned owls and bald eagles.

Watch the video above to see the golden eagle’s release.

