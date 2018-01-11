Rescuers come to aid of lost Mount Washington hiker

BRETTON WOODS, N.H. (AP) — Rescuers have come to the aid of a hiker on Mount Washington who went off a trail and got lost in waist-deep snow.

New Hampshire’s Fish and Game Department says 45-year-old Amy Baker, of Easton, New Hampshire, activated an emergency locator beacon at about 5:30 p.m. Wednesday. She had texted a friend beforehand saying she lost the trail due to high winds and drifting snow, and was moving slowly. She also left her snowshoes in her car.

Conservation officers hiked about 1.7 miles up the Ammonoosuc Ravine Trail along the mountain. They eventually found her shortly before 2 a.m. Thursday. The group returned two hours later.

The officers said Baker had most essential equipment needed for a winter hike and had a Hike Safe card, which and exempts hikers from rescue costs.

(Copyright (c) 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)