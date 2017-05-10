Rescuers pull Eastham man from pond

EASTHAM, MA (WHDH) - Eastham Police and Fire raced to try to rescue a boater in distress on Great Pond.

People on shore say they saw a boat sinking with a man calling for help.

One witness jumped into the water to try and save the boater but couldn’t reach him.

About an hour later a dive team pulled the man from underwater.

He was taken to the hospital in unknown condition.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)