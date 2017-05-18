Rescuers recover body of woman who went swimming in river

LINCOLN, N.H. (AP) — Rescuers have recovered the body of a woman who had gone swimming in the Pemigewasset River in Lincoln, New Hampshire.

Police said the body was recovered at about 12:25 p.m. Thursday. The water temperature was 46 degrees.

Police said the woman was last seen by her boyfriend swimming in the river on Wednesday morning. Lincoln police received a call that night that she was missing.

Her name has been withheld pending notification of family.

